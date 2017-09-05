Amazon Prime members who like action films targeted to African American audiences — including Shaft, Cotton Comes to Harlem, and Foxy Brown — can get their fill today by subscribing to Brown Sugar.

The $3.99 a month, ad-free subscription VOD service that Bounce TV launched last year will be an offering on Amazon Channels. Brown Sugar is also accessible on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers.

It also can play on TVs connected to Android and iOS devices.

Brown Sugar’s library includes films such as Dolemite, In the Heat of the Night, Blacula, Cleopatra Jones, Crash, Cooley High, Which Way Is Up?, Hammer, Black Caesar, Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip, Car Wash, and The Original Gangstas.

It also has original series from Bounce, including Saints & Sinners, Mann & Wife, Family Time, In The Cut, and Ed Gordon.

When launched late last year, the service tapped two stars of the so-called “blaxploitation” genre — Fred “The Hammer” Williamson and Pam Grier — and rapper-entrepreneur Rick Ross to be its “official ambassadors.”

“Brown Sugar is just like Netflix, only blacker,” Grier says. “These movies are entertaining and fun, but they were also empowering to the black community as they depicted African Americans as strong leading characters and heroes for the first time.”