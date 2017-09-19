Bron Studios, the Vancouver-based production company headed by Aaron L. Gilbert, has just announced that it has secured a $50M revolving credit line with Comerica Bank. The credit line, Bron said, will go to help it manage its burgeoning slate of productions. This is the company that was behind Jason Reitman’s Tully (Focus), Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner (Roadside) Denzel Washington’s Oscar nominated Fences (Paramount) and Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation (Fox Searchlight).

Bron recently begun production on The Front Runner from co-writer/director Jason Reitman starring Hugh Jackman and just completed production on the film The Red Sea Diving Resort from writer/director Gideon Raff, starring Chris Evans. The company’s latest, Dan Gilroy’s Roman Israel, Esq, which stars Denzel Washington, is at Sony. The Gilroy picture just premiered at Toronto and will be released this fall.

The company is in post-production include on Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation as well as Debra Granik’s My Abandonment, Anthony Mandler’s Monster and Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale.

The deal was negotiated by BRON’s Steven Thibault, Anjay Nagpal, Joel Guralnick, and Adam Davids with Adam Korn and Derek Riedel on behalf of Comerica. Bron, while headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada, has offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto.