In a competitive situation, ABC has landed soapy drama Broken Record, executive produced by Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, who will also provide original music for the show. The project, which has received a put pilot commitment, hails from Mark Gordon Co. and studio-based producer Drew Comins.

It marks the first broadcast sale via a multi-year overall deal The Mark Gordon Co. has signed with Creative Engine Entertainment — the newly launched company of Comins, who is coming off a five-year stint at Tony Ktantz’s Flame Ventures — to develop television projects for broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

ABC

Written by Jenni Ross (Underemployed) from an original idea by Danny Rose (Scorpion, Cougar Town) and Justin Sylvester, Broken Record revolves around the former members of a girl band. Nine years ago, superstar girl group The Candies imploded. Now, on the anniversary of their breakup, a tragic event brings the girls back together for an unexpected encore. Broken Record tracks the journey of these four women of a certain age as they navigate changing tides in the music business and attempt to find their second acts—in life and in friendship.

Trainor executive produces with Comins, Rose and Ross. Sylvester will serve as Co-Executive Producer. MGC is the studio.

A multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter, a winner of Grammy Award for Best New Artist, Trainor is repped by CAA, Full Stop Management and Myman Greenspan.

Ross’ writing credits also include the upcoming feature films Hot Mess and The Baby Shower. She is repped by Gersh and Haven Entertainment.

The Mark Gordon Co. is currently in production on Ray Donovan (Showtime), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), Criminal Minds (CBS), and Quantico (ABC), all produced by ABC Studios. The company also serves as co-studio with ABC Studios on Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland.