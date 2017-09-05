With Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 folding its tent and Groundhog Day and Bandstand soon to follow, theater-goers were lining up for last-chance tickets during the Labor Day holiday week, boosting ticket sales on Broadway.

The Great Comet, which shuttered Sunday at the Shubert Organization’s Imperial Theatre, gained $209K over the previous week, for its best showing since the departure of star Josh Groban in early July. The musical sold $1.18 million in tickets, 10 percent above its gross potential, with the average ducat going for $130.64.

Bandstand and Groundhog Day, also in their final days, saw increased interest as well. Bandstand, at the Shuberts’ Jacobs Theatre, was up $42K to $584.7K, 58 per cent of potential. Groundhog Day, at Jujamcyn Theatres’ August Wilson, was up $120K from the week before, hitting the $770.6K mark, 59 per cent of potential.

Family-friendly shows also figured in Week 15’s 5 per cent improvement over the previous stand: Beautiful, at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Stephen Sondheim, was up $134.6K to $809K, 69 per cent of potential. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, at the Nederlander Organization’s Lunt-Fontanne, rose $87.5K to $938K, 67 per cent of potential. School of Rock, at the Shuberts’ Winter Garden, jumped $122K to $939K, 65 per cent of potential.

The 5 top-grossing shows were:

• Hamilton ($2.99 million at the Nederlanders’ Richard Rodgers; $277.78 average ticket) • Hello, Dolly! ($2.27 million at the Shubert; $195.36) • The Lion King ($2 million at the Nederlanders’ Minskoff; $147.37) • Dear Evan Hansen ($1.68 million at the Shuberts’ Music Box; $211.29) • Wicked ($1.67 million at the Nederlanders’ Gershwin; $121.36)

Serious dramas also saw improvement: 1984, at the Ambassador Theatre Group’s Hudson, was up $23.7K to $291K. A Doll’s House, Part 2, at the Shuberts’ Golden, was up $55.4K to $253.6K.

Total sales across 28 shows came to $27.9 million, a five per cent hike over Week 14 of the 2017-2018 season. Average ticket price was $117.29, up from $114.41.