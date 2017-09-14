Broad City‘s fourth season premiere Wednesday drew 879,000 total viewers, up 14% vs its Season 3 opener and up 18% in adults 18-49 vs its third season debut. The episode averaged a 0.72 rating in P18-49, making it the second highest-rated episode in series history, behind only the series premiere (0.73 rating).

The fourth season premiere of the Comedy Central series also did well across social media with over 222M impressions, 989K engagements, and almost 2M video views across platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Live, and Snapchat.

Created by, written by, and starring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Broad City follows Abbi and Ilana as they navigate life in New York, capturing their hookups, relationships, crappy jobs and, ultimately, their badass friendship. In season 4, Abbi and Ilana get new jobs, celebrate their friendiversary, receive a visit from Abbi’s mom, trip on mushrooms, discover their witchdom and travel to Florida.

Hannibal Buress, Arturo Castro, Paul W. Downs and John Gemberling are back for Season 4 with recurring roles alongside co-stars Glazer and Jacobson. Season 4 guest stars include RuPaul Charles, Shania Twain, Steve Buscemi, Sandra Bernhard, Mike Birbiglia, Jane Curtin, Lea DeLaria, Cynthia Erivo, Susie Essman, Peri Gilpin, Greta Lee, Damien Lemon, Denis O’Hare, Alysia Reiner, Amy Ryan, Constance Shulman and Wanda Sykes.