As The View revs up for its 21st season launch on Tuesday, ABC News chief Jeff Goldston announced Brian Teta had been upped from co-EP to EP.

Candi Carter remains EP on the show and both execs continue to report to Senior EP Hilary Estey McLoughlin.

In his announcement to staff (read it below), Goldston said Teta will continue to lead the show’s segment producing team and manage the studio floor while Carter will continue to “guide” the show from the control room and set “the tone for the broadcast.” Goldston gave Teta – a Late Show with David Letterman veteran – props for the ABC News daytime talker’s Flashback Friday with original co-hosts, and its “The Trumps: A Love Story” video:

Goldston memo: