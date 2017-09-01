As The View revs up for its 21st season launch on Tuesday, ABC News chief Jeff Goldston announced Brian Teta had been upped from co-EP to EP.
Candi Carter remains EP on the show and both execs continue to report to Senior EP Hilary Estey McLoughlin.
In his announcement to staff (read it below), Goldston said Teta will continue to lead the show’s segment producing team and manage the studio floor while Carter will continue to “guide” the show from the control room and set “the tone for the broadcast.” Goldston gave Teta – a Late Show with David Letterman veteran – props for the ABC News daytime talker’s Flashback Friday with original co-hosts, and its “The Trumps: A Love Story” video:
Goldston memo:
Team —
I have some good news to share as we get ready to kick off an exciting Season 21.
Brian Teta has been promoted to executive producer of The View, where he’ll continue to work side-by-side with Candi and both will report to Hilary.
It’s been a true pleasure to see this trio work together over the last two seasons. With several decades of producing experience combined, it’s been one of the great partnerships in daytime TV. Together, along with our terrific co-hosts and all of you, they’ve made The View appointment viewing once again for the most entertaining, provocative conversations on television.
Brian has created some of The View’s most talked about breakout moments, from an epic Flashback Friday with the original co-hosts to the memorable “The Trumps: A Love Story,” and he was the creative force behind 5 outstanding shows from Animal Kingdom this spring.
His producing skills were well-honed in 11 years at “The Late Show with David Letterman,” evident to anyone who has seen him work the studio floor during a live show, often huddling with the co-hosts during the breaks. So I was delighted when he jumped at the chance to be one of our executive producers for ABC’s first live Oscars post-show this year.
Brian will continue to lead our segment producing team and to manage the studio floor, working in tandem with Candi as she guides the show from the control room and sets the tone for the broadcast. They’ve been hard at work developing big plans for Season 21 so that we continue to give our viewers something to talk about each day.
I’m extremely proud of the show’s growth last season as we celebrated an incredible 20 years of The View. After 4,532 hours of The View, the show is stronger than ever, and I’m confident there are even bigger things ahead.
Please join me in congratulating Brian and here’s to a great kick off to Season 21.
James
