One day after accusing “the Hollywood elites like comedian Jimmy Kimmel” of “pushing their politics on the rest of the country” after Kimmel addressed the GOP’s last-ditch plan to kill Obamacare on his ABC show, Brian Kilmeade whined on air that Kimmel had called him a “phony little creep” in response.

“Last night Jimmy Kimmel personally attacked me,” Kilmeade told his viewers, forgetting to mention he’d started the name calling.

Previous night, Kimmel cued up a clip of Kilmeade snarking “Sunday’s Emmys may have been the lowest rated in history but that’s not stopping Hollywood elites, like comedian Jimmy Kimmel, from pushing their politics on the rest of the country.”

Kilmeade’s snark was in re the previous night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, in which ABC’s late-night host had pounded the GOP’s latest last-ditch effort to kill Obamacare. Kimmel was angry because one of the senators who crafted it, Bill Cassidy, had broken every health care promise he’d made when he appeared on JKL in May.

Kimmel back then had revealed his son was born with a heart defect, had open heart surgery when just three days old and would have to have additional surgery. Kimmel went public with this information to advocate for parents of children with pre-existing conditions, saying. “If your baby is going to die and doesn’t have to, it should not matter how much money you make…Let’s stop this nonsense. This isn’t football; there are no teams…Don’t let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants.” Cassidy proudly proclaimed on JKL that he would pass no health care bill that did not pass The Jimmy Kimmel Test.

On Wednesday’s show, Kimmel announced Cassidy’s new bill failed every Jimmy Kimmel Test and warned Cassidy to knock off using his name. Kimmel also ran the clip of Kilmeade’s “Hollywood elites pushing their politics” gag, which Kimmel thought really rich, given that “Brian Kilmeade, whenever I see him, kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman.”

“Oh, he’s such a fan. He’s been to the show; he follows me on Twitter; he asked me to write a blurb for his book – which I did,” Kimmel said on air. “He calls my agent looking for projects. He’s dying to be a member of the Hollywood Elite. The only reason he’s not part of the Hollywood Elite is because nobody will hire him to be one.”

“Brian – you phony little creep,” Kimmel continued. “That will be my blurb for your next book: Brian Kilmeade is a phony little creep,” joking, “I will pound you when I see you!”

So, this morning, Kilmeade took a different approach:

“I hope your son gets better. I hope your son gets all the care he needs,” Kilmeade said, exactly missing Kimmel’s point that his son will get all the medical help he needs because his father is rich and famous and it’s all those other parents and children he’s worried about.

“I’m glad you’re interested,” Kilmeade said sanctimoniously on Thursday morning, of Kimmel. “You’re doing a great job bringing the dialogue out. But you should do what we’re doing. Talk to the people that wrote it.”

Kimmel, of course, did talk to the bill’s co-crafter and gave him all that great free publicity back in May. Now he’s holding the senator accountable.