The Jewish National Fund will bestow writer-director-producer-financier Brett Ratner with the group’s annual Tree of Life Award. Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot set to present the honor to Ratner during the annual Greater Los Angeles Tree of Life Award Dinner on October 29 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. Longtime JNF supporter David Frank will also be honored with the humanitarian award, given in recognition of outstanding community involvement, dedication to the cause of American-Israeli friendship, and devotion to the peace and security of human life.

Gadot, born and raised in Israel, is also a co-chair of the event, with honorary chairs including Hollywood biggies Gary Barber, Jim Berkus, Mike De Luca, Toby Emmerich, Brian Grazer, Jonathan Glickman, Sherry Lansing, Avi Lerner, Marty Singer, Steven Spira, Kevin Tsujihara and Adam Venit.

Ratner recently made a gift and sponsored the Brett Ratner Impact Fellowship, which gives the opportunity for L.A.-area students to attend Alexander Muss High School in Israel for a semester program; Ratner is an alumnus.