Bravo Media has turned the page on All That Glitters, the story of the rivalrous relationship between New York magazine editors Anna Wintour and Tina Brown that was planned as its first scripted event series.

The project from Universal Cable Productions and exec producers Gale Anne Hurd and Judith Verno had been ordered to series in May. Bravo did not specify a reason for axing the show.

All That Glitters was the true story of the behind-the-scenes rivalry, relationship, and remarkable ascent of Vogue editor Wintour and Vanity Fair/New Yorker editor Brown. Per the logline: As both bold and driven women fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal, they each find new paths to change the world around them: Tina, through the intersection of high-culture and celebrity, and Anna with an instinct for high fashion and emerging talent.

Based on the Thomas Maier book Newhouse, the six-hour series was written and executive produced by Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal, with Maier as producer.