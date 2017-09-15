20th Century Fox/New Regency/Bona Film Group’s science fiction epic Ad Astra will open in wide release on January 11, 2019. The pic has that date to itself for now.

Brad Pitt stars as slightly autistic Roy McBride, an Army Corps engineer who searches across the galaxy for his father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), who disappeared on a mission to Neptune seeking clues on extra-terrestrial intelligence. The journey to find Dad seeks an understanding on why his mission failed. Ad Astra means “to the stars” in Latin.

The cast includes Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy and John Finn. Principal photography started last month in Santa Clarita, CA, with James Gray directing a script he co-wrote with Ethan Gross. Gray has said that the film has a Heart of Darkness vibe in deep space.

Pitt became involved when his World War Z sequel was pulled off the Paramount release schedule. Jones most recently completed the Rob Reiner-directed Shock and Awe and the Ron Shelton-directed Villa Capri.

RT Features financed development, and Plan B is producing with Gray, RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira, Keep Your Head Productions’ Anthony Katagas, and Mad River’s Marc Butan. RT Features’ Lourenco Sant’Anna and Sophie Mas are exec producing.