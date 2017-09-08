EXCLUSIVE: Sara Driver’s documentary Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat, offers insight into the artist and New York native’s formative years. The docu is having its world premiere today at the Toronto Film Festival.

Driver, a close friend to Basquiat and part of art scene of the 1970s and ’80s, worked with other artists who emerged from that scene like Nan Goldin, Jim Jarmusch, James Nares, Fab Five Freddy, Lee Quinones, and Luc Sante. She combined the anecdotal interviews with period film footage, music and images to tell the story of Basquiat, who died at the young age of 27.

ICM Partners is handling domestic sales while Match Factory has international.

The clip shows a peek at that commentary. Check it out above.