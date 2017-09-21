Your favorite depressed talking horse will be back. Netflix has ordered a fifth season of Bojack Horseman starring Will Arnett as the voice of the failed legendary ’90s sitcom star.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Season 4 saw Bojack (Arnett) up to his old tricks and Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) toying with the idea of starting a family, but BoJack has family issues of his own. The new season has Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter with their own family issues (their marriage is “in a pit”, which will become clear in Season 5). Todd (Aaron Paul) also has issues as he explores his own evolving sexual identity, and one more thing — Mr. Peanutbutter is running for governor now.

BoJack Horseman is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Will Arnett (Flaked, Arrested Development) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) also serve as executive producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by LA-based ShadowMachine. The show is a Tornante Production.

Check out the pickup announcement below: