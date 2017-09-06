Lucy Boynton is ready to rock the Queen biopic. The Gypsy alumna will play Mary Austin, the lifelong companion of Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) in Bohemian Rhapsody for Fox, New Regency and GK Films.

Londoner Austin was the singer’s muse from Queen’s early years and into the band’s massive success. She and Mercury lived together for years and later split up on good terms. He wrote a number of songs about her including “Love of My Life” from A Night at the Opera, the 1975 album that also included “Bohemian Rhapsody” and moved Queen into the rock echelon.

Director Bryan Singer’s film is set to go before the cameras this month and is slated for U.S. release December 25, 2018. Playing Mercury’s bandmates are Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee will play guitarist Brian May, and Joe Mazzello is bassist John Deacon.

Boynton was a regular on Netflix’s drama series Gypsy, starring Naomi Watts. She also appeared in the features Sing Street and Don’t Knock Twice and has roles in Rebel in the Rye — which opens Friday — and the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express and Apostle. Boynton is repped by CAA and United Agents.