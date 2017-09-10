They may have been nominated but beaten to the win every year except 2014, but this time Bob’s Burgers has taken home the gong for Outstanding Animated Program at the Creative Arts Emmys. Competition was, as always, stiff, with uber-popular South Park, The Simpsons, Archer and Elena of Avalor also in the mix.

“We are very, very, very happy,” creator Loren Brouchard said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you to the Academy and the network–we love you guys.”

The show focuses on Bob and Linda Belcher – and their children Tina, Gene, and Louise – who run a burger bar. Brouchard is also known for Home Movies and Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil.

Brouchard said he was accepting on behalf of, “our incredible crew and incredible fans. They inspire us.” Pointing to the people with him on stage, he said, “I want these to be to be the people I work with the rest of my life. I hope I’m lucky enough that that happens…Their intelligence and heart and optimism–we try to put that on screen.”