EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Dynamics said today that its Bob Saget stand-up special Zero to Sixty will premiere November 14 on multiple digital platforms including Amazon, iTunes and others.

The special reflects on Saget’s long career in show business and beyond, detailing when he first learned what sex was, the time he lost his mojo and the strange reason he’s scared of doves. The set was taped on May 2 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

Comedy Dynamics

“This new stand-up special of mine came out of what’s going on in the world right now,” said Saget, who’ll appear in the September 22-premiering Season 3 of Fuller House. “My current mission has been to entertain people and hopefully give them some good laughs with stories, silliness, reflections on mortality and new songs. Zero to Sixty is suitable for the whole family –providing your kids talk a little dirty once in a while.”

Along with his often-blue comedy career, Saget toplined two of the most successful series to come out of the late 1980s: ABC’s Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos. He appeared on Entourage and feature documentary The Aristocrats, did a a nine-week stint on Broadway in Hand to God and penned the 2014 book Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.

“This is our second time working with Bob, and he’s twice as funny as the last time and four times as nice!” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

Along with Amazon and iTunes, Zero to Sixty will premiere on Comcast, AT&T, Charter, DirecTV, Dish, Google Play and many others.