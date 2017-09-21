Blumhouse, the genre studio that delivered two massive hits to Universal this year with Get Out and Split — to the tune of $529.3M off combined production budgets of $13.5M — has reserved September 6, 2019, for an untitled release. That’s the weekend after Labor Day, the same slot in which New Line’s It recently debuted and shattered B.O. records with a $123.4M start.

The studio’s next movie with Uni is Happy Death Day on October 13. Directed by Christopher Landon, the PG-13 horror film follows a college student (Jessica Rothe) who relives the day of her murder in both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

It was also announced today that Blumhouse’s Amityville: The Awakening from Weinstein/Dimension is getting a free month’s stream on Google Play starting October 12 in addition to a limited theatrical release on October 28.