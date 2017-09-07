Blumhouse Productions and indie label Neon have partnered up to manage BH Tilt, the micro-distrib genre label launched by Blumhouse in 2014 that targets niche audiences using innovative marketing and distribution strategies.

Blumhouse

Jason Blum and Charles Layton, founder and president, respectively, of Blumhouse Productions, and Neon founders Tom Quinn and Tim League announced the news today. Blumhouse up until now managed the label in-house, with eight titles released in partnership with Universal’s OTL Releasing including The Darkness ($10.8 million box office gross), The Belko Experiment ($10.1M) and most recently George Nolfi’s Birth Of The Dragon ($6M).

“After two years of experimentation and learning with the BH Tilt model, we are thrilled to join forces with Tom and Tim in a partnership for Tilt’s next phase, which we believe will lead to long-term sustainable success,” Blum said in a statement. “Tom is known throughout the industry for his leadership in pushing forward new strategies for alternative distribution and Tim is a savvy entrepreneur who built the most beloved indie cinema chain in America. They’ve also carved out an impressive track record discovering and supporting some of today’s top genre filmmakers. We could not be more enthused for them to come on board at this point in Tilt’s evolution.”

Quinn and League launched Neon in January, promptly acquiring two titles out of Sundance: Matt Spicer’s Ingrid Goes West and Eliza Hittman’s Beach Rats. To date, Neon has released five titles with Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal and Ingrid Goes West making notable marks on the specialty circuit with $3M and $2.5M grosses, respectively, to date. Ingrid Goes West posted the fourth-best opening theater average of 2017 to date with $45,000. In addition, Neon also released Oscar-winning director Laura Poitras’ documentary Risk.

“Jason Blum has built a powerhouse label in BH Tilt,” said Quinn and League. “Our partnership marks a milestone in the industry, in which we’ve decided to join forces with a common commitment to create the premier genre label. We couldn’t be more excited about what this means for the future of genre films and fans.”

Neon has the opening-night film here at the Toronto Film Festival today, Janus Metz’s Borg/McEnroe, about the legendary 1980s Wimbledon rivalry between Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf).