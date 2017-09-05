Indie distribution and sales outfit Blue Fox Entertainment has hired Lisa Gutberlet as its new EVP and Head of International Sales and Acquisitions. She most recently was SVP Worldwide Sales & Distribution at Myriad Pictures, and the hire for the newly created position comes ahead of this week’s start of the Toronto Film Festival, where Blue Fox will be looking to boost their domestic and foreign slates.

At Myriad, Gutbertlet oversaw international sales of titles including Margin Call, The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby, The Last Word and 5 Flights Up. Before that, she worked at The Weinstein Company.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa join the Blue Fox team as she comes with tremendous amount of expertise” said Blue Fox founders James Huntsman, Todd Slater and Andreas Olavarria in announcing the news. “She is highly regarded among buyers and producers, and has a great eye for material and marketplace demands.”

Blue Fox’s current slate includes Unleashed, starring Kate Micucci, Justin Chatwin, Steve Howey and Sean Astin, which opened August 25; Big Bear starring Pablo Schreiber, Adam Brody, Tyler Labine, Zachary Knighton and Joey Kern which bows September 22 in theaters and on VOD; and The Truth About Lies starring Odette Annable, Fran Kranz, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Colleen Camp that has an October 27 day-and-date release.