Spoiler Alert: The story includes details about the Season 8 premiere of CBS’ Blue Bloods.

CBS’ veteran drama series Blue Bloods is down a Reagan.

In a surprising twist, it was revealed during the Season 8 premiere of the cop family drama that NYPD Detective Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) wife Linda, an ER nurse, had died in a helicopter crash while on the job.

That marked the exit from the show of Amy Carlson, who played Linda since the pilot. She was recurring the first season and a series regular since Season 2. When her character’s fate was revealed on the show, Carlson took to social media to post a note to her fans about her departure from Blue Bloods.

{I’m proud of my contribution to building this series, she wrote. (read her open letter in full on right.)

No explanation has been given for Carlson’s exit but veteran series tend to trim casts late in their runs to keep budget in check as their costs grow over time.