Blood Drive series creator James Roland took to his blog “Midnight Groundhouse” to announce that his Syfy series has been canceled.

“Unfortunately, your suspicions are correct. Syfy has canceled Blood Drive after one season. If this news makes you angry or sad, you’re not alone. I found out not too long ago, but have been trying to think of a way to tell you guys since I felt it was up to me to let the fans know,” Roland wrote on his blog. “Ultimately I decided to wait until after the final episode aired so the news did not taint your experience. It simply didn’t seem right to burst the bubble so early, especially with how the last episode plays out. We always planned for a season two, but now that the future of the show is uncertain the final scenes seem so much more … final.”

After a promising start, opening with 834,000 million viewers, Blood Drive‘s ratings quickly dropped, and it averaged 300,000-400.000 viewers for most of its run. The season — and now series finale — aired tonight on Syfy.

Each week of the series was slated to feature a new grindhouse inspiration – cannibals, monsters, cults, lawmen, and nymphos and amazons. The series debuted on June 14 with Psych alum James Roday directing the first two episodes, which were set in a near-apocalyptic future and followed Arthur Bailey (Alan Ritchson), the last good cop in Los Angeles. After being forced to join a twisted cross-country death race, he realizes his only hope of survival is Grace (Christina Ochoa), a dangerous femme fatale with a need for speed. One other little thing: The cars run on human blood.

The series hailed from Universal Cable Productions and executive producers John Hlavin (Underworld Awakening), David Straiton (Bates Motel) and Frederik Malmberg (Let Me In), along with producer Mark Wheeler (Becoming). Roland created the project and is a co-executive producer on the series.