Actor Blake Heron, best known for his role as Marty Preston in the 1996 film Shiloh, has died.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Heron died Friday. He was found by a friend at his LA-area home and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. He was 35.

The Sherman Oaks, CA native made his film debut at the age of 13 in Disney’s Tom and Huck and TV series Reality Check. He went on to star in TV movie Trilogy of Terror II and also had a starring role in series Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher at the age of 14. But he was best known as Marty Preston in the 1996 Warner Bros. film Shiloh. (See trailer below).

He later guest-starred in numerous TV series including ER, Boston Public, Family Law, The Practice, Justified and most recently NCIS: New Orleans and Criminal Minds. He also had a key role in HBO movie Cheaters. His other film credits include Wind River, We Were Soldiers and 11:14. Most recently, he was seen in A Thousand Junkies documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.