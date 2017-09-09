The first clip from the highly-anticipated Blade Runner 2049 seems to maintain the dark, mysterious tone that has hovered over the sequel since it was announced. In it, we see Ryan Gosling’s Officer K come upon a dystopian labor camp with hundreds of children.

Walking Dead actor Lennie James plays the man who oversees what seems to be some sort of sweatshop and when it is revealed that Gosling is an officer, James’ character panics and says men “bigger than you have tried to shut me down.” Thus, leaving another mystery regarding the movie’s plot.

What we do know is that the film directed by Denis Villeneuve is that it takes place thirty years after the events of the 1982 original. The story follows a new blade runner, the aforementioned Officer K, as he unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

The script was written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green based on the Philip K. Dick novel. Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto also star. The film opens in 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX on October 6.