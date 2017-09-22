Tickets for Alcon Entertainment/Warner Bros./Sony’s Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s cult 1982 movie, go on sale tomorrow, 14 days before its Oct. 6 opening date.

Various tracking services currently have the R-rated Denis Villeneuve-directed movie opening between $43M-$47M stateside and going day and date pretty much everywhere with Korea and Japan a tad later. Nancy Tartaglione also reports that the pic has been cleared by China censors with a release date still TBD there. Sony is handling overseas and co-funded the film with Alcon.

Blade Runner 2049‘s estimated reported net production cost is around $185M. Most prominent definite interest is among males over 25, followed by guys under 25 in U.S./Canada.

Blade Runner 2049 was voted one of autumn’s must-see movies in a Fandango survey. Per a separate poll by the online ticket retailer and streaming service, 81% of those headed to see Blade Runner 2049 are Ryan Gosling fans, while 63% plan to see the sequel because it’s directed by Arrival‘s Villeneuve.

Last year, Arrival was one of fall’s most notable sleepers, opening to $24M and legging out a 4x multiple to $100.5M. This in addition to the fact that the alien movie earned eight Oscar nominations in addition to Best Picture and Villeneuve best director, while winning one trophy for sound editing.

Starting tomorrow, the first few thousand Fandango fans who buy tickets to Blade Runner 2049 will get a free Funko Pop collectible in the form of Gosling (Officer K), Harrison Ford (Deckard), Jared Leto (Niander), Ana de Armas (Joi), Sylvia Hoeks (Luv), or Dave Bautista (Sapper). In addition, Blade Runner: The Final Cut can be rented for the discounted price of $1.99 ($2.99 for the HD version) on digital video service FandangoNOW.