Showtime has sold its soul for rock ‘n’ roll — and that’s a good thing. The premium cabler said today that it will air Black Sabbath: The End of the End, a documentary that captures the dark lords’ final concert, on October 28, just in time for Halloween.

It’s the world TV premiere of the Bic-worthy film, which was shot as the influential metal pioneers closed out their farewell tour February 4 at the Genting Arena in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England. Original singer and master of reality Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler grind through the creepy “Black Sabbath” and the Paranoid trifecta of the title track, “Iron Man” and the always-timely “War Pigs” among other classics as they demonize the stage one last time after nearly a half-century. American Tommy Clufetos filled in for drummer Bill Ward on “The End” tour.

Director Dick Carruthers’ film also weaves in behind-the-scenes concert footage and interviews with the never-say-die band members discussing their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame careers as

Black Sabbath: The End of the End is executive produced by Geoff Kempin and Terry Shand for Eagle Rock Entertainment.