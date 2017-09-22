EXCLUSIVE: The Firm has acquired the rights to Elaine Brown’s 1992 memoir, A Taste of Power: A Black Woman’s Story about the first (and only) woman to lead the Black Panther Party. Brown led the party from 1974 to 1977 while co-founder Huey Newton was in exile in Cuba. Newton founded the party with Bobby Seale in 1966 and Brown joined as a member just two years later. The Firm is currently in negotiations with a writer to adapt Brown’s book, which will then be produced by Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club) with The Firm’s Jeff Kwatinetz and Kevin McKeon.

Brown, who is still very engaged in community and activism, would later run for different political offices. She even ran as a Green Party candidate in 2008. Back in 1968, she joined the Black Panthers and quickly became the editor of their publication (she also was a singer) and ended up in the upper ranks. In her role as the Black Panther leader (appointed by Newton himself) she led the male dominated party and worked to redefine the Panthers’ revolutionary platform to include objectives relating to black women. Brown, who lives in Oakland, will also serve as an executive producer on the feature.

“Elaine is a true revolutionary. We are so thrilled to work with such an extraordinary woman and, after getting to know Elaine personally, I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to bring her inspirational story to the big screen,” said Brenner.

The Firm recently sold domestic rights to their film, The Tribes of Palos Verdes starring Jennifer Garner to IFC and is currently in post on the race drama Burden with Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Tom Wilkinson, Andrea Riseborough, and Usher. That film follows the true story of a man hunted by the Ku Klux Klan after he left it in search of a better life; he was taken in and protected by a black congregation in rural South Carolina.​​