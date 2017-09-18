If nothing else, you can certainly say one thing for Emmy voters this year: They were generally quite consistent.

Accepting his second award of the night for San Junipero—the breakout Black Mirror episode which features the series’ lone happy ending—series creator Charlie Brooker discussed the series’ unique place in the realm of politically resonant and prescient dramas. “I’ve heard 2017 described as like being trapped in one long, unending black episode—but I’d like to think that if I’d written it, it wouldn’t be quite so on the nose, with all the Nazis and hate,” Brooker said. “San Junipero was a story about love, and love will defeat hate. But it will need a bit of help.”

Through years of press rounds, it’s become fairly well known that the mind behind one of entertainment’s darkest, most potent series is also one of the most comedic. In the UK, Brooker is as well known for his comedic work as anything else. Irreverent as always on the Emmys stage, Brooker proceeded to encourage members of the Microsoft Theater audience to take that love and make it—well, physical.

A constant presence at the BAFTA Awards over the last several years, 2017 remarkably marks the first Emmy notices for Black Mirror, a pop culture fascination which has provided Netflix with ever more bevies of passionate viewers. Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time) and Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), San Junipero is a love story between two women sharing a moment together within a man-made heaven in the Cloud.

Featuring short, spaced out seasons—each packing a tremendous punch—the anthology series will return for its long-anticipated fourth season this year.