EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a clip from Episode 2 of OWN’s new docuseries Black Love, which airs this Saturday. From Codie Elaine Oliver, Tommy Oliver and Confluential Films, the show highlights love stories from the black community and dives into how love begins, while showing the reality of what life-long love looks like.

The video (see it above) features Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry and her husband, actor Cory Hardrict (All Eyez On Me), discussing ways to deal with contentious moments in a relationship. “Great love making, that solves everything,” quips Hardrict.

The series made waves in its debut, pulling in 1.2 million total viewers and a 0.89 rating for women 25-54 in Live+Same Day, making it OWN’s most-watched unscripted series debut in network history and highest-rated unscripted series debut in years. Following the premiere, the network announced it ordered additional episodes for the current season.

The new episodes for 2018 will feature This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson among others.

Black Love airs Saturdays at 9 PM ET/PT.