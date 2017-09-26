Kyanna Simone Simpson (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) has locked in a recurring role in the CW’s upcoming DC drama Black Lightning, from Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil and Greg Berlanti, set for premiere in 2018.

Based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter, Jennifer, hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

Simpson will play Kiesha, the partner-in-crime/best friend of Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), who also attends Garfield High School. The daughter of Inspector Henderson (Damon Gupton), Kiesha will encourage Jennifer to challenge her image as the perfect principal’s daughter.

Simpson’s TV credits include a recurring on HBO’s Show Me a Hero, as well as roles on Law & Order: SVU and Being Mary Jane. She next will be seen in the feature film White Boy Rick, starring Matthew McConaughey. She’s repped by J Pervis Talent Agency and Abrams Artists Agency.

Executive producer Salim Akil was thrilled with the addition of Simpson to the cast, saying, “I am happy to bring some new talent to The CW!”

Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Black Lightning premieres midseason on The CW.