ABC Studios has signed overall deals with Courtney Lilly and Peter Saji, both co-executive producers on the hit ABC/ABC Studios series Black-ish. The move comes ahead of the Emmy-nominated comedy’s Season 4 premiere on October 3.

Lilly’s credits include co-executive producer on Undateable and co-producer on The Cleveland Show. He also was a writer on Everybody Hates Chris and Arrested Development. He’s repped by UTA and The Shuman Company.

Saji, who began his career at ABC in the the Disney/ABC Writing Program, spent four seasons on ABC’s Cougar Town and has been with Black-ish since the show’s inception. He’s with UTA and Hansen, Jacobson.

ABC Studios has made some big-name pacts of late including extending its deal with Reese Witherpoon and landing Carlton Cuse; the new company formed by Michael Seitzman and Christina Davis; and director-producer Randall Einhorn.