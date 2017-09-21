Billy Eichner’s Billy on the Street is leaving TruTV after two years, Deadline has confirmed, but the show is not going away.

Eichner made a cryptic reference on Twitter that changes were in the works.

For those asking, yes BILLY ON THE STREET will be back! But we're shifting gears a bit…exciting things ahead…more will be revealed soon! pic.twitter.com/hrw5KCFPe9 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

We have had a fantastic, life changing, Emmy nominated time working with my friends @truTV & I can't thank them enough. They're the best. ❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

He also indicated such in an earlier interview with Vanity Fair.

“My gut tells me that Billy on the Street has always been a bit of an evolving animal,” he told the publication. “It started off in segments in my live show, then became segments online, then became a long-form show on one network, then moved to another network, but still had pieces going viral all the time . . . I want to meet my fans where they are, so it’s certainly not going away. I would hate for it to go away. I don’t know if it’s going to take up as much space in my brain as it used to, as much time in my schedule as it used to, but I think it will continue to be a part of my life, and I just have to weave it into all of the other things I’m trying to do.”

Billy on the Street was recently earned its first Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Variety Sketch series, but lost to Saturday Night Live. The show follows Eichner as he hits the streets of New York City to test unsuspecting passersby. He’s been joined by celebrities including Julianne Moore, Chris Pratt, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Anna Kendrick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Wilde and Paul Rudd.

The Funny or Die-produced series premiered December 18, 2011 on Fuse and aired for three seasons. It moved to TruTV for seasons 4 and 5 in 2015 as part of a multi-year deal with parent company Turner Broadcasting. Turner inked a streaming deal with Hulu for the first five seasons last year.

Stay tuned.

The news first was reported by Page Six.