Bill O’Reilly is sticking with his story. He spoke out about his firing from Fox News Channel as well as sexual harassment allegations filed against him in an interview with Matt Lauer Tuesday morning on Today. O’Reilly was on the show to plug his new book Killing England.

O’Reilly defended himself and continued to maintain his innocence against the multiple sexual harassment claims that led to his firing as host of the cable news network’s highest-rated show The O’Reilly Factor. “If you look at the totality, this was a hit job — a political and financial hit job,” he told Lauer.

O’Reilly was fired after it was revealed that Fox News had settled multiple lawsuits by at least five women who claimed O’Reilly had sexually harassed during their time at Fox News. O’Reilly denied the charges and repeated his original statement following his firing that he did “absolutely nothing wrong”, adding that “not in 42 years… did I have any interaction with HR or any complaints filed against (me).”

He said “a lot of business things were in play” when he was fired, for which he said he was never given a direct reason but blamed on “organized boycotts” by left-wing organizations.

And yes, he and Lauer eventually talked about the book.

You can check out the entire interview below: