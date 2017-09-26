Bill O’Reilly has been booked as a guest on Sean Hannity’s program on Tuesday. This marks his return to Fox News after he was let go in Apr after 21 years.

O’Reilly joins a slate of guests for the week that includes tonight’s guest Steve Bannon as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday and radio host Rush Limbaugh on Thursday. O’Reilly has been on a tour promoting his novels about alternate history Killing England and discussing his exit from Fox.

The outspoken media figure was the host of The O’Reilly Factor until an investigation was launched by the Fox News parent company about sexual harassment allegations against him. The New York Times later reported he and FNC paid nearly $13M to settle cases with five women going back 15 years. Since that report, two more women have claimed publicly that O’Reilly harassed them years ago.

Last week, he spoke about his firing in an interview with Matt Lauer on Today. O’Reilly defended himself and continued to maintain his innocence against the multiple sexual harassment claims that led to his firing. “If you look at the totality, this was a hit job — a political and financial hit job,” he told Lauer.