The second season to Big Little Lies on HBO is still TBD, according to the show’s Emmy winners who graced the press room tonight.

“I’m thinking about it,” said Liane Moriarty, producer and author of the book. It’s been reported that Moriarty will not likely write another novel, rather a story or treatment to set season 2 in motion.

“We’re talking about it. There’s nothing definitive yet,” said Reese Witherspoon, who won an Emmy as EP tonight.

“It would be great to reunite the team to do it,” said Jean-Marc Vallee, who won for both limited series directing and as an EP for best limited series. “Let’s see what the future holds.”

Says Nicole Kidman, who won best actress limited series for her portrayal as a survivor of domestic abuse on the series, “We love playing these roles. These story lines are complex and interesting. It would be fantastic if we can continue them all. We’re just savoring this moment.”

The parting shot of season one on Big Little Lies were a set of binoculars looking out at Witherspoon, Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz’s characters. Big Little Lies follows the moments leading up to a tragedy that rocked a wealthy, Monterey, California enclave and the elementary school mothers involved.