Big Little Lies tied for the most Primetime Emmy Awards last night, and HBO is giving the uninitiated a chance to check it out and the converted to revisit it. HBO2 will air the limited series in its entirety this week.

All seven hours of the drama will run starting at 8 PM Thursday. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and newly Emmy-ed Nicole Kidman as mothers of first-graders whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder. Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgård won supporting Emmys last night as Big Little Lies added Outstanding Limited Series and a directing nod for Jean-Marc Vallée to its haul. It also pickled up three statuettes at previous weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys.

Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling co-star in the series created and written for TV by David E. Kelley from Liane Moriarty’s bestseller. Produced by Pacific Standard, Blossom Films and David E. Kelley Productions, it originally aired in February on HBO. Witherspoon, Kidman, Kelley, Vallée, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Nathan Ross and Gregg Fienberg are the EPs.