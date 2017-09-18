Big Little Lies won big tonight at the Emmys. The HBO’s Limited Series based on the best-selling book by Liane Moriarty cleaned up tonight with collecting the trophy for Best Limited Series as well as a trio of acting accolades for Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman. Jean-Marc Vallee also won for best directing.

That said, with the success of the show, backstage was reeling with questions about a second season.

“Right now, yes, it would be great to reunite the team,” said Vallee. “But we will see what the future will be.”

“You already know we’re liars,” jokes Witherspoon. “You shouldn’t trust everything we should say.”

Kidman chimes in, “We love playing these roles and it would be fantastic to continue — but we are just savoring this moment.”

But ultimately, it’s up to Moriarty if she will write a follow-up. “I’m thinking about it – it’s a beautiful possibility,” she said.

For Dern, she was “blessed to play different, complicated characters” in a project with five strong, vulnerable female characters. “They spoke to the brokeness of being victimized,” she adds. “It was speaking to being true to yourself and speaking your voice.”

In regards to women in the changing landscape of Hollywood, Dern says it has “changed dramatically” since she was 11 when everyone including her hairdresser was a man. She is currently working on a project where every detail — from the cast and crew — will have women. “Revolution creates voice,” she adds. “It’s a beautiful time for women.”

Although the series was aimed to empower women with a story about women, Kidman said, “Men and women of all different ages are watching this show. As much as it was about women, it was for everyone.”