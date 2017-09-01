The last Thursday before September saw NFL preseason pre-emptions on various ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC and the CW local markets but also a matchup between CBS and Fox.

With a eviction rich and up a tenth Big Brother (1.9/7) the big deal on the House of Moonves and a Love Connection (1.3/5) that was up 116% from last week’s preemption filled night, both nets snared in a 1.3/5 rating among adults 18-49. As Zoo (0.9/3) rose 50% from its August 24 early numbers and pulled in 3.85 million viewers, CBS won the night in the eyeballs category with a total audience of 5.4 million.

Now, of course, one week before Thursday Night Football begins for the 2017-2018 season, expect to see a lot of adjustments in the final numbers for last night – like we did last week.

Right now, for instance, the CW’s originals of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.6/3) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.7/3) are up 50% and 113% over last week’s final and revised numbers in the key demo – both of which were adjusted.

Going with back-to-back encores of The Wall on Thursday, NBC’s only original was the Season 4 finale of The Night Shift (0.9/4). The medical drama was down 25% from the fast affiliates of its Season 3 ender. That finale was adjusted down to a 1.0/4 in the final numbers on what was also a NFL pre-season preemption heavy night last year.

ABC was all encores in Thursday’s primetime