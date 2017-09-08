CBS said tonight that it will air its first celebrity edition of reality staple Big Brother. The special winter edition will feature multiple episodes per week during a concentrated run and include the series’ signature Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions and live evictions. Julie Chen will host.

SVOD and live-streaming service CBS All Access again will run a 24/7 live feed from inside the house. Also, Pop TV will provide fans the exclusive live television broadcast of Big Brother After Dark, an unfiltered late-night feed from inside the house. Additional details regarding scheduling and casting will be announced later.

“Big Brother has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the U.S.,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. “Celebrities will be under the watchful eye of the Big Brother cameras, facing the classic game elements, and of course new twists in this special winter event.”