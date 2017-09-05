After serving as a contributor and in a substitute anchor capacity this summer. Bianna Golodryga has joined CBS News as a correspondent. Golodryga will be based in New York and will report all for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. She began her new job this morning from her hometown of Houston where she is covering the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Golodryga has reported for CNBC, ABC News, and, most recently, Yahoo News where she served as the News and Finance anchor at Yahoo responsible for leading coverage of major financial and news stories.

In addition to her CBS News role, Golodryga will serve as a CNN contributor.

During her previous seven-year stint at ABC News she served as the weekend co-anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America and as the network’s business correspondent. During her time there, Golodryga interviewed newsmakers including President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and investor Warren Buffett.

Golodryga began her career in television as a bureau producer at CNBC in 2001.