Voltage Pictures has acquired sales rights to Between Worlds, a supernatural thriller starring Nicolas Cage that it will debut at Toronto this week. The film from writer-director Maria Pulera is in production.

Cage stars in Between Worlds as Joe, a man obsessed with the death of his wife and daughter. At a way station on a lonely highway, he meets Julie (Franka Potente), a spiritually gifted woman who enlists him in a desperate attempt to recover the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie (Penelope Mitchell). Billie suddenly awakens in Joe’s presence, but she’s not herself — her body has been taken over by another soul: Mary, Joe’s dead wife, who has returned to settle her unfinished business with the living. Lydia Hearst also stars.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to bring to the marketplace the newest Nicolas Cage movie, Between Worlds, from talented filmmaker Maria Pulera,” said Voltage President of Sales John Fremes and EVP Sales Alexandra Cocean said in a statement. “After the success of Pay the Ghost, we are looking forward to working with our international partners on this picture at Toronto.”