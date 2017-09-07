EXCLUSIVE: “The far right continues to rise.” A New World Order has taken root and is deepening. But there’s also a new CIA station chief in the German capital, and a new Agency recruit.

Here’s the debut trailer for Season 2 of Berlin Station, Epix’s first original drama series. BB Yates (Ashley Judd) steps in as the new head of Berlin Station. Nicknamed “the Station Whisperer” for her field work in shoring up CIA stations in moral or corporate disrepair, she toes a dangerous line between serving those above her and empowering those below her.

Also new to the game is April Lewis (Keke Palmer), the youngest case officer assigned to Berlin Station on her first field assignment after making her mark as an analyst at Langley. With a combination of millennial intrepidity and old-fashioned sass, she is determined to make her mark in her new assignment.

Richard Armitage, Rhys Ifans, Richard Jenkins, Leland Orser and Michelle Forbes star in the drama created and executive produced by Olen Steinhauer. Showrunner/EP Bradford Winters said at TCA in July that “the idea behind the second season is the station taking power into its own hands, having been the subject of forces beyond its control. It’s very much a flipping of the table.”

The sophomore season premieres October 15 on Epix. Check out the trailer above, and tell us what you think.