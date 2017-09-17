Toronto fest debut Brad’s Status starring Ben Stiller reigned over the weekend’s Specialties with a solid start. The Amazon Studios/Annapurna Pictures release by Mike White grossed over $100K from several locations Friday to Sunday, the highest absolute gross and per theater average among the reporting newcomer titles as of Sunday morning. Prolific documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman’s latest Ex Libris: The New York Public Library bowed with an exclusive New York engagement that started Wednesday. For its three-day, the film took in $11,175. Oscilloscope opened Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfliglio’s documentary, May It Last: A Portrait Of the Avett Brothers Tuesday in 325 theaters to a one-night run grossing $665K. Over the weekend, it continued its regular theatrical run in 8 theaters, grossing $10,500. Doc Manolo: the Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards opened three locations Friday taking in $7,440. Cohen Media Group launched Red Trees with nine runs for a $10K weekend, while FilmRise’s Vengeance: A Love Story totaled $5K from nine locations. FilmRise’s Dayveon had a slow run in three theaters grossing $2K in its debut. A24’s Good Time is closing in on $2M, while Neon’s Ingrid Goes West crossed $2.9M, both in their sixth weekends. And Menashe from A24 crossed well over one-and-a-half million this weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Brad’s Status (Amazon Studios/Annapurna Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $100,179, Average $25,045

Dayveon (FilmRise) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $2,000, Average $667

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library (Zipporah Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $11,175, Cume $16,557 (Wed. Open)

The Force (Kino Lorber) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $19,500, Average $4,875

May It Last: A Portrait Of the Avett Brothers (Oscilloscope) [8 Theaters] NEW Weekend $10,500, Average $1,313, Cume $681,589

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards (Music Box Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $7,440, Average $2,480

Red Trees (Cohen Media Group) NEW [9 Theaters] Weekend $10,012, Average $1,112

Vengeance: A Love Story (FilmRise Releasing) NEW [9 Theaters] Weekend $5,000, Average $556

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Trophy (The Orchard) Week 2 [2 Theater ] Weekend $2,742, Average $1,371, Cume $7,470

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Do It Like An Hombre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 3 [226 Theaters] Weekend $125,000, Average $553, Cume $2,307,528

Dolores (PBS Distribution) Week 3 [18 Theaters] Weekend $68,120, Average $3,785, Cume $151,227

Beach Rats (Neon) Week 4 [67 Theaters] Weekend $72,700, Average $1,085, Cume $320,778

Polina (Oscilloscope) Week 4 [30 Theaters] Weekend $30,000, Average $1,000, Cume $117,908

Served Like A Girl (Entertainment Studios Motion) Week 4 [1 Theater] Weekend $74, Cume $8,234

California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 5 [18 Theaters] Weekend $22,201, Average $1,233, Cume $128,919

Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 5 [10 Theaters] Weekend $12,000, Average $1,200, Cume $143,367

Good Time (A24) Week 6 [29 Theaters] Weekend $29,495, Average $1,017, Cume $1,932,774

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 6 [100 Theaters] Weekend $81,650, Average $817, Cume $2,906,598

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 7 [62 Theaters] Weekend $89,146, Average $1,438, Cume $637,103

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 7 [2,619 Theaters] Weekend $2,553,586, Average $975, Cume $29,122,401

Menashe (A24) Week 8 [90 Theaters] Weekend $87,210, Average $969, Cume $1,575,825

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 13 [338 Theaters] Weekend $342,000, Average $1,012, Cume $42,511,321

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 13 [15 Theaters] Weekend $13,500, Average $900, Cume $631,050

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14 [63 Theaters] Weekend $38,870, Average $617, Cume $6,081,189

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 15 [8 Theaters] Weekend $2,834, Average $354, Cume $4,075,277