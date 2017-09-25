NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Bellevue, an hourlong medical drama from David Schulner, Peter Horton and Universal TV.

Written by Schulner, Bellevue is produced by Dr. Eric Manheimer, MD, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, on which the series is based.

Only one hospital in the world has the capability to treat Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States all under one roof — Bellevue. The drama will follow Manheimer, the new enigmatic medical director hired to disrupt and tame this mighty Manhattan institution, all while facing his own battle with cancer.

NBC

Schulner and Horton executive produce for Universal TV where both are under overall deals. Schulner previously created another medical drama for NBC and Uni TV, Do No Harm. He also worked on NBC’s medical drama Trauma and most recently redeveloped and executive produced the network’s Wizard Of Oz-themed drama Emerald City.

NBC has two medical drama series on the air, The Night Shift, which just wrapped its fourth season, and Chicago Med, which is entering its third season.

Universal TV (then UMS) previously developed a medical drama set at the oldest public hospital in the United States seven years ago. Weekends at Bellevue, which went to pilot at Fox, also was based on a book, Dr. Julie Holland’s memoir about her stint as the weekend physician in charge of the psychiatric emergency room.

Schulner, Horton and Manheimer are repped by UTA. Manheimer is also repped by Lindsay Edgecombe at Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency.