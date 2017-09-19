Former The Good Wife co-executive producer Erica Shelton Kodish is returning to CBS TV Studios, the studio behind the praised CBS drama, with a multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, she will develop new television projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

Sheldon Kodish is coming off a season-long stint as executive producer/showrunner on BET’s Being Mary Jane where she succeeded creator Mara Brock Akil. Sheldon Kodish shepherded the Gabrielle Union-starring drama’s fourth season, which concludes with tonight’s finale.

Shelton Kodish’s other TV series credits include USA Network’s Covert Affairs, TNT’s Hawthorne and CBS’ Cold Case. She is repped by CAA, Helena Heyman at Industry Entertainment, and attorney Bruce Gellman.