Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired domestic rights to the musical drama Becks, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival this year and won the U.S. Fiction prize. A 2018 theatrical release is planned. Co-written, co-directed and produced by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell, the pic centers on a Brooklyn musician (Tony winner Lena Hall) who moves back in with her Midwestern mother (Christine Lahti) after a crushing breakup with her girlfriend. As she navigates her hometown, playing for tip money in an old friend’s bar, an unexpected relationship begins to take shape. Mena Suvari, Dan Fogler, Michael Zegen and Hayley Kiyoko co-star. Rebecca Drysdale also co-wrote the script and Alex Bach also produced. Alyssa Robbins, whose life loosely inspired the film, is an executive producer, and she composed the original music with co-producer Steve Salett. Todd Slater brokered the deal on behalf of Blue Fox with UTA’s Yale Chasin and Grace Royer.

Juno Films has acquired North American rights to Constructing Albert, Laura Collado and Jim Loomis’s feature foodie documentary centered on Albert Adrià. He’s the brother of Ferran Adrià, of Spain’s famed el Bulli restaurant, and the doc follows his attempt to escape that shadow by trying to open one of the best restaurants in the world on his own. The docu bows at the San Sebastian Film Festival today, and heads to the Napa Valley Film Festival before a planned 2018 theatrical release. The deal was made by Juno Films’ Elizabeth Sheldon and Laura Collado of Trueday Films, who produced the pic in association with Televisió de Catalunya and Alexandra Film in Estonia.