The WGA East has a new president, and ideally things will go more smoothly for him than the president he created for House of Cards. Beau Willimon has been elected to the top job at the NYC-based guild. He ran unopposed as Michael Winship chose not to seek re-election after serving as WGAE president since 2007.

Incumbent Vice President Jeremy Pikser and Secretary-Treasurer Bob Schneider also faced no competition and were returned to office.

In the council races, Bonnie Datt, Susan Kim, Courtney Simon, David Simon, Amy Sohn and Tracey Scott Wilson were elected as Freelance members, and Kim Kelly, Hamilton Nolan and Phil Pilato won seats as Staff members. Terms for the newly elected council members will run for two years beginning Wednesday.

Freelance members work in screen, television and digital media, and Staff members work in television, radio and digital news shops under the WGAE’s jurisdiction.

The guild’s Left Coast wing also will get a new president this year, as the WGA West said in May that Howard Rodman won’t seek another term.