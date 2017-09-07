EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Michael Pearce’s romantic thriller Beast is heading to the Toronto Film Festival for its world premiere Saturday. Before that, here is an exclusive clip from the film about a troubled young woman who falls for a mysterious outsider who empowers her to escape her oppressive family. When he comes under suspicion for a series of brutal murders, she defends him at all costs and learns what she is capable of.

“In this pivotal scene, Moll crosses her own personal rubicon and chooses to stand up to her family, cementing her allegiance to the man she’s fallen in love with,” said Pearce in setting up the scene. “This is a moment of liberation for a character that’s been gasping for emotional oxygen in her life, and now she has it she’ll do anything to hold onto it.”

The film stars Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, Trystan Gravelle, Geraldine James and Charley Palmer Rothwell.

Ivana MacKinnon, Lauren Dark and Kristian Brodie produced the pic, with Myles Payne, David Staniland, Natascha Wharton, Sam Lavender and David Kosse serving as exec producers.

Protagonist Pictures is handling sales.

Check it out above.