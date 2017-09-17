Cormoran Strike, the BBC series based on the crime novels written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, has been renewed for a third installment, the BBC said today.

The new installment will be broadcast on BBC One in 2018. Cinemax has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the show.

Actors Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott will return for Strike – Career of Evil. The first two Strike installments – The Cuckoo’s Calling and The Silkworm debuted on August 26, with a consolidated series average of 7.4m viewers across all three episodes.

Burke and Grainger led a cast of acclaimed British actors including Tara Fitzgerald, Martin Shaw, Amber Anderson, and Sian Phillips for Cuckoo’s Calling and Monica Dolan, Tim McInnerny and Lia Williams Silkworm.

Burke plays the title character, a war veteran turned private detective operating out of a tiny office in London’s Denmark Street. Though he’s wounded both physically and psychologically, Strike’s unique insight and his background as an SIB investigator prove crucial in unravelling complex cases.

Grainger will return as Robin, Strike’s assistant. Though she begins as a temporary secretary, managing Strike’s chaotic life, she soon becomes involved with his caseload and begins to see her true potential.

Says the BBC, the new installment begins when a dismembered leg is sent to Strike’s office, tossing both Cormoran’s and Robin’s lives into disarray, forcing them to confront ghosts from their pasts. Their partnership reaches a breaking point as Robin’s wedding approaches and they disagree about how to ensnare a man who abuses children.

Rowling, Ruth Kenley-Letts and Elizabeth Kilgarriff (for the BBC) executive produce based on a script by Tom Edge, who wrote Silkworm and is also an executive producer. Charles Sturridge (Da Vinci’s Demons) will direct and Jackie Larkin will produce.

Cinemax holds the North American rights to the show, which is being produced by Bronte Film and TV, the company founded in 2013 to develop screen versions of Rowling’s works.