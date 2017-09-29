EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bass is joining the pack. The actor, who was last seen alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Paramount’s Baywatch remake, has been cast in LD Entertainment’s upcoming film, Dog Days. The Ken Marino-directed comedy follows a group of humans brought together by their canine pets as they work through hardships in life.

Bass will play Garrett, a somewhat awkward yet earnest owner of a local dog rescue shelter, who has a crush on Tara (Vanessa Hudgens).

Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolford and Tone Bell also part of the ensemble with Eva Longoria in talks to join the cast. Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama penned the screenplay and filming is slated to commence next month.

Scott Holoryd, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe are producing the project.

Bass appears in the soon-to-be-released Aaron Sorkin written and directed film Molly’s Game, with Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, and Kevin Costner. He’s repped by Gersh and Rise Management.