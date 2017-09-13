Newcomer KiKi Layne has landed the lead role in Barry Jenkins’ film adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel If Beale Street Could Talk, beating out over 300 young women who auditioned. Layne will star as Tish , a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their firstborn child to term. Annapurna is financing and producing the adaptation alongside Plan B Entertainment and PASTEL, which marks first film under the production pact with PASTEL and Annapurna and is also part of Plan B’s production deal with Annapurna. Jenkins is working closely with the Baldwin Estate to write the script with production set to commence next month. Layne is repped by Mosaic and Grossman & Jack Talent.

Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

Irish actress Eileen O’Higgins has been cast in Mary, Queen Of Scots, the Josie Rourke-directed biopic from Working Title and Focus Features. The film, which stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce, details the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan), Queen of France at 16 and widow at 18 who defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne, but Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie). Film is currently underway with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Debra Hayward producing the project from a screenplay by Beau Willimon. O’Higgins, who co-starred opposite Ronan in John Crowley’s Oscar nominated film Brooklyn, is repped by Troika and Magnolia Entertainment.

Leigha Hodnet; Rex/Shutterstock; Laura Moretti

1st Born, the joint U.S./Iranian co- produced film, is rounding out its cast with the addition of Reza Sixo Safai (The Persian Connection), who is replacing Armin Amiri in the lead role, Denise Richards (Starship Troopers), Tom Berenger (Hatfields & McCoys). The trio join Val Kilmer, William Baldwin, Robert Knepper, Jay Abdo, Greg Grunberg and Taylor Cole in the film, which is in production in Los Angeles, with Ali Atshani and Sam Kohze co-directing. The pic centers on a a young married couple, Iranian born Ben (Safai) and American Kate whose complicated first pregnancy forces their extended family, from differing backgrounds, to find common ground for the sake of the baby. Richards will play Christine, a reporter and television personality who is seen interviewing the political figures throughout their careers, while Berenger will play Tucker, an American politician. LA Independent Film and Entertainment is producing with Edwin Avaness, Anoush Sadegh. Sam Khoze, who also wrote the screenplay along with Tarek Zohdy and Medhi Alimirzayi. Richards is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and LINK; Berenger by Jeff Goldberg Management; Safai by Special Artists Agency.