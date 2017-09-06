Summertime wasn’t easy on raunchy comedies, but Christmas is for dreaming, right? STX Entertainment has unwrapped a new – and restricted – trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas, the not-yet-rated comedy that sends a group of mothers and their adult daughters off to the mall and other holiday destinations for some bad mom adventures.

The logline: “A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.”

Expect Santa lap dances. And stripper Kringles.

Cast includes Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Jay Hernandez, Wanda Sykes, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley and Oona Laurence. Jon Lucas and Scott Moore direct from their screenplay.

Producers are Bill Block, Mark Kamine and Suzanne Todd.

The raunchy trailer boasts a strong, cross-generation cast, including a very nude Hartley (This Is Us), that could help put a big ribbon over that summer crop of disappointing rude comedies, like Rough Night, The House, Baywatch, and Snatched.

STX Films takes Bad Moms Christmas to theaters November 3. Check out the NSFW trailer above, and happy holidays.